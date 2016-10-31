Dr. Julie Ashmun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashmun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Ashmun, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Ashmun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Ashmun works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 701, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN206 BEVINS LN, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashmun?
Mrs. Ashmun is an excellent physician, She is knowledgeable and takes time for questions and personalized care. I feel well taken care of. Wait time is a little long, especially once in the examination room, but I gladly put up with that , as it is well worth it. I highly recommend her!!!
About Dr. Julie Ashmun, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1083824775
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashmun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ashmun using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ashmun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashmun works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashmun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashmun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashmun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashmun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.