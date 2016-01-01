Dr. Lee-Horita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie-Ann Lee-Horita, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie-Ann Lee-Horita, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aiea, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lee-Horita works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Julie Ann H. Lee Horita MD LLC98-1247 Kaahumanu St Ste 311, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 487-7210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee-Horita?
About Dr. Julie-Ann Lee-Horita, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1891000287
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee-Horita accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee-Horita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee-Horita works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee-Horita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee-Horita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee-Horita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee-Horita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.