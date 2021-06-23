Overview

Dr. Julie Alosi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Alosi works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA with other offices in South Burlington, VT and Southborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.