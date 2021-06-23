Dr. Julie Alosi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alosi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Alosi, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Alosi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3190Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
- 2 1775 WILLISTON RD, South Burlington, VT 05403 Directions (802) 497-3370
Umass Memorial Mri & Imaging Center LLC28 Newton St, Southborough, MA 01772 Directions (508) 486-4472
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alosi did my Masectomy and I couldn't be happier. Her bedside manner is excellent and there are no words about how well surgery went. I've never had a surgery go so well, or felt so good afterwords. The Surgical and Anesthesiology teams were fantastic. 2 days later and I feel great.
About Dr. Julie Alosi, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
