Dr. Julie Alonso-Katzowitz, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julie Alonso-Katzowitz, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Alonso-Katzowitz works at Seton Mind Institute in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Child Study Center
    1600 W 38th St Ste 212, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-3315
  2. 2
    Seton Mind Institute
    6811 Austin Center Blvd, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-2700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Dr. Julie Alonso-Katzowitz, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659589224
    Education & Certifications

    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Alonso-Katzowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alonso-Katzowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alonso-Katzowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alonso-Katzowitz works at Seton Mind Institute in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Alonso-Katzowitz’s profile.

    Dr. Alonso-Katzowitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alonso-Katzowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alonso-Katzowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alonso-Katzowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
