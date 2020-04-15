See All Podiatrists in Des Moines, IA
Dr. Julie Albrecht, DPM

Podiatry
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julie Albrecht, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital.

Dr. Albrecht works at Albrecht Foot & Ankle PC in Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Albrecht Foot & Ankle PC
    Albrecht Foot & Ankle PC
1301 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 115, Des Moines, IA 50316
(515) 263-2474

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 15, 2020
    Amazingly caring! Foot looks great!
    — Apr 15, 2020
    About Dr. Julie Albrecht, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144284555
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Dr. Julie Albrecht, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albrecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albrecht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albrecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albrecht works at Albrecht Foot & Ankle PC in Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Dr. Albrecht’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Albrecht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albrecht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albrecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albrecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

