Overview

Dr. Julie Albrecht, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. Albrecht works at Albrecht Foot & Ankle PC in Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.