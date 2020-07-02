Dr. Julie Adams, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Adams, DO
Overview
Dr. Julie Adams, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They completed their residency with Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Med
Dr. Adams works at
Locations
-
1
Brain and Spine Center, PLC
655 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224
(480) 459-2555
Monday7:30am - 4:30pm
Tuesday7:30am - 4:30pm
Wednesday7:30am - 4:30pm
Thursday7:30am - 4:30pm
Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
I had my annual woman exam in June 2020 with Dr. Julie Adams. She is professional and friendly at the same time. She takes the time to explain everything and made sure I had all my questions answered. The office at Lilac Ob-Gyn is welcoming as well. I had to make 3 visits in one week and every visit was a positive experience. Everyone there was friendly and helpful. She has been my Ob-Gyn for several years and I've been very happy with her and I value her knowledge and experience.
About Dr. Julie Adams, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1285607333
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Med
- Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
