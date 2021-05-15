Dr. Julie Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Adams, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
St Mary's Hospital Medical Center of Green Bay Inc.-hospital Sisters1726 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 272-3300
OrthoSouth979 E 3rd St Ste C430, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-4900Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturday8:00am - 3:30pmSunday8:00am - 3:30pm
- Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
She was great, however, I understand she left? Is she ok? Can you tell me where she is?
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1033195284
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
