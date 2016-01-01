Dr. Julide Celebi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celebi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julide Celebi, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY.
Mount Sinai Health System234 E 85th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 731-3311Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab222 E 41st St Fl 24, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-7019
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1366542656
- ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY
