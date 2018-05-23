Overview

Dr. Julianne Stoughton, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Stoughton works at Mass General Vein Care Stoneham in Stoneham, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.