Dr. Julianne Stoughton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julianne Stoughton, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Stoughton works at
Mass General Vein Care Stoneham21 Montvale Ave, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 438-8117
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-6997Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-4464
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent doctor. Uses the latest techniques. Improved my varicose veins by 85%. And the circulation in my legs must be improved because they feel so much better. Another doctor recommended a different type of surgery that would have been cosmetic, but, not improve my circulation. It may be an inconvenience to drive into Boston, but, I don't think you'll find a doctor at her skill level anywhere else.
- Vascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1033191671
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
