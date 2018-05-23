See All Vascular Surgeons in Stoneham, MA
Dr. Julianne Stoughton, MD

Vascular Surgery
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Julianne Stoughton, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Stoughton works at Mass General Vein Care Stoneham in Stoneham, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mass General Vein Care Stoneham
    21 Montvale Ave, Stoneham, MA 02180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 438-8117
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-6997
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-4464

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 23, 2018
    Excellent doctor. Uses the latest techniques. Improved my varicose veins by 85%. And the circulation in my legs must be improved because they feel so much better. Another doctor recommended a different type of surgery that would have been cosmetic, but, not improve my circulation. It may be an inconvenience to drive into Boston, but, I don’t think you’ll find a doctor at her skill level anywhere else.
    Richard Joseph in New Hampshire — May 23, 2018
    About Dr. Julianne Stoughton, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033191671
    Education & Certifications

    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
