Overview

Dr. Julianne Orlowski, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Orlowski works at THE CENTER FOR ARTHRITIS AND RHEUMATIC DISEASES PC in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.