Dr. Julianne Orlowski, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julianne Orlowski, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. Orlowski works at
Locations
-
1
The Center for Arthritis and Rheumatic Diseases PC1033 Champions Way Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 483-2783
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Have ankylosing a spondylitis, and have see Dr. Orlowski. She's wonderful
About Dr. Julianne Orlowski, DO
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1497736557
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Ctrl Hosp
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
