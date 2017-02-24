Overview

Dr. Julianne Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Associates In Eye Care in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.