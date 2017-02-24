Dr. Julianne Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julianne Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julianne Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Eye Care LLC5305 Limestone Rd Ste 201, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 993-0931
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Christiana Hospital
- Wilmington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
Dr. Lin has been my ophthalmologist for a few years. She is very knowledgeable. Today, I visited her for a check up and mentioned that I have seen 3 ENT doctors and they could not find anything wrong with my sudden hearing loss on my left ear. She was kind enough to hear me out and gave me some very useful suggestions to help me along. Dr. Lin is very patient and I feel she in no rush to get me out to see other patients. I would definitely recommend her to my friends. I give her more than 5 star
About Dr. Julianne Lin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1396742839
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.