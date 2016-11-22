Overview

Dr. Julianne Kuflik, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakewood, NJ. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Ocean University Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Kuflik works at Kuflik Dermatology in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ, Whiting, NJ and Sea Girt, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.