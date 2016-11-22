Dr. Julianne Kuflik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuflik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julianne Kuflik, MD
Overview
Dr. Julianne Kuflik, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakewood, NJ. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Ocean University Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Kuflik works at
Locations
Lakewood150 E Kennedy Blvd, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 364-0515
Toms River453 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-0515
Whiting63 Lacey Rd Ste D, Whiting, NJ 08759 Directions (732) 849-9444
Kuflik Dermatology Center2130 Highway 35 Ste A113, Sea Girt, NJ 08750 Directions (732) 282-9660
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Ocean University Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have these icky looking bumps on my face and neck. Dr. Kuflik helped remove a bunch of them. Everything healed nicely within 2 weeks and I'm definitely going back to have the rest of them done!
About Dr. Julianne Kuflik, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Med Center
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuflik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuflik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuflik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuflik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuflik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuflik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuflik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.