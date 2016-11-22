See All Dermatologists in Lakewood, NJ
Dr. Julianne Kuflik, MD

Dermatology
4 (47)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Julianne Kuflik, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakewood, NJ. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Ocean University Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Kuflik works at Kuflik Dermatology in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ, Whiting, NJ and Sea Girt, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lakewood
    150 E Kennedy Blvd, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 364-0515
    Toms River
    453 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 341-0515
    Whiting
    63 Lacey Rd Ste D, Whiting, NJ 08759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 849-9444
    Kuflik Dermatology Center
    2130 Highway 35 Ste A113, Sea Girt, NJ 08750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 282-9660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
  • Ocean University Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 22, 2016
    About Dr. Julianne Kuflik, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295849065
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Barnabas Med Center
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julianne Kuflik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuflik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuflik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuflik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuflik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuflik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuflik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuflik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

