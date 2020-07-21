Dr. Julianne Childs, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Childs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julianne Childs, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julianne Childs, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Marmora, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Cape Regional Medical Center and Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Childs works at
Locations
-
1
Hope Community Cancer Ctr210 Route US 9 S Ste 106, Marmora, NJ 08223 Directions (609) 390-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Cape Regional Medical Center
- Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Childs?
I have been with doctor Child's for over 5 year's she is a excellent well educated doctor. I have never had one bad experience with her or her staff. 10 stars is more likely. Thank you doctor Child's for your service. Emilio your cancer patient.
About Dr. Julianne Childs, DO
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639166101
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Childs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Childs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Childs works at
Dr. Childs has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Childs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Childs speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Childs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.