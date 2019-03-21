Dr. Schantz-Dunn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julianna Schantz-Dunn, MD
Overview
Dr. Julianna Schantz-Dunn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA.
Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-4740Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schantz -Dunn is amazing. Not only is she a brilliant doctor, she is very personable. I am very grateful for her services and I would highly recommend her.OBGYN is such a personal experience and I’m so happy she is my doctor. The quality of care so received is world class.
About Dr. Julianna Schantz-Dunn, MD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schantz-Dunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schantz-Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schantz-Dunn has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schantz-Dunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schantz-Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schantz-Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schantz-Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schantz-Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.