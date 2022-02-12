Dr. Juliann Paolicchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paolicchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliann Paolicchi, MD
Overview
Dr. Juliann Paolicchi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Paolicchi works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Seaview Avenue501 Seaview Ave Ste 104, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-5700
-
2
Gafori Iraj MD Office20 Prospect Ave Ste 801, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-6676
-
3
Weill Cornell Medicine- Pediatric Neurology525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was the only neurologist sensible enough to understand my daughter's situation. She listened to me and allowed me to express my concerns and suggestions as a parent. It was great having her as my daughter's head neurologist while we discovered her seizures and finally her genetic disorder causing all the symptoms.
About Dr. Juliann Paolicchi, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1245226059
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paolicchi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paolicchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paolicchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Paolicchi has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paolicchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Paolicchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paolicchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paolicchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paolicchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.