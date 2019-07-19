See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Flushing, NY
Dr. Juliang Deng, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Juliang Deng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Deng works at Juliang Deng MD in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Juliang Deng MD
    Juliang Deng MD
4202 Kissena Blvd Ste 1B, Flushing, NY 11355
(718) 539-8746

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Immunization Administration
Cough
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Stye
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 19, 2019
    Dr. Deng is always right. He always suspected what my symtpoms were and the tests would reveal it. He is very knowledgeable and will listen to you and take your symptoms seriously and order blood work and other tests to rule out anything serious. His treatment helped improve my life. Good bedside manners and professional.
    Y. G. — Jul 19, 2019
    About Dr. Juliang Deng, MD

    Internal Medicine
    37 years of experience
    English, Chinese
    1164547402
    Education & Certifications

    SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juliang Deng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Deng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

