Dr. Juliane Bingener-Casey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bingener-Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Oncologists
- MN
- Rochester
- Dr. Juliane Bingener-Casey, MD
Dr. Juliane Bingener-Casey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juliane Bingener-Casey, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL FACULTY OF THE GEORG AUGUST UNIVERSITY GOTTINGEN and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Bingener-Casey works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Adenocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Adrenalectomy
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
- View other providers who treat Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Colon and Rectal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
- View other providers who treat Gastrectomy
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Cancers
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hematologic Problems
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatobiliary Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Atresia
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Lymphangioma
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Meckel's Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas
- View other providers who treat Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Total Splenectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bingener-Casey?
About Dr. Juliane Bingener-Casey, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English, German
- Female
- 1114034287
Education & Certifications
- UTHSCSA
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- ZKH Links Der Weser, Dept Med
- MEDICAL FACULTY OF THE GEORG AUGUST UNIVERSITY GOTTINGEN
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bingener-Casey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bingener-Casey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bingener-Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bingener-Casey works at
Dr. Bingener-Casey has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Ventral Hernia and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bingener-Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bingener-Casey speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bingener-Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bingener-Casey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bingener-Casey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bingener-Casey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.