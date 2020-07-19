Overview

Dr. Juliana Paternina, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.



Dr. Paternina works at Foot and Ankle Premier Specialists in Hoboken, NJ with other offices in Bloomfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.