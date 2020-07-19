Dr. Juliana Paternina, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paternina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliana Paternina, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juliana Paternina, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.
Dr. Paternina works at
Locations
Hoboken office70 HUDSON ST, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 659-5222Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
Bloomfield Office1293 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 901-2538
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoboken University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paternina has great patient bedside manners. Her office has open flexibility and was able to accommodate me a couple of days before my flight. I am keeping her as my podiatrist because I had such a great experience. There is no wait time, maybe five minutes max. She is awesome and explains procedures before doing them. The office staff is also supportive and kind. Thank you.
About Dr. Juliana Paternina, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1780055137
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paternina has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paternina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paternina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paternina works at
Dr. Paternina speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Paternina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paternina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paternina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paternina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.