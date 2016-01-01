Dr. Juliana Ofori-Mante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ofori-Mante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliana Ofori-Mante, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Juliana Ofori-Mante, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from University Of Ghana and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Novant Health Steelecroft Pediatrics13557 Steelecroft Pkwy Ste 2200, Charlotte, NC 28278 Directions (704) 951-1237
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Juliana Ofori-Mante, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- University Of Ghana
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Dr. Ofori-Mante has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ofori-Mante accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ofori-Mante. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ofori-Mante.
