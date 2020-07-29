Dr. Juliana Lopez-Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez-Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliana Lopez-Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juliana Lopez-Klein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Locations
Plano Women's Healthcare1600 Coit Rd Ste 202, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-2470Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I certainly would recommend Dr. Lopez Klein. I moved to this area recently from Florida and noticed that she trained under my GYN at UMiami, where she was chief resident (and later went into private practice). I was relieved to find her in Plano. I agree with so many of these reviews. She is kind, caring, and listens. And, her staff is personable and responsive. The office setting is attractive and well appointed.
About Dr. Juliana Lopez-Klein, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1851657472
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez-Klein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez-Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez-Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez-Klein speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez-Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez-Klein.
