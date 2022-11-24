Dr. Juliana Kanji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliana Kanji, MD
Dr. Juliana Kanji, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / KHYBER MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Kanji works at
Paul J Sorell III MD Pllc775 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 427-1100
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
In all fairness when you first visit dr. Kanji you will not want to give her a favorable review. I have to say if you open up and go with all her help that she gives to you she will solve your problems. Dr.Kanji is a excellent doctor with years of experience. Dr. Kanji will save you and bring you back to a happy place 100%
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1053481622
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / KHYBER MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kanji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanji accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanji has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kanji speaks Hindi.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanji. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.