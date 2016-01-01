See All Pediatric Cardiologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Juliana Gomez-Arostegui, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5 (1)
Overview

Dr. Juliana Gomez-Arostegui, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. 

Dr. Gomez-Arostegui works at Rady Childrens Specs Med Grp in San Diego, CA with other offices in San Carlos, CA and Sunnyvale, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego
    3020 Childrens Way, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 966-5852
  2. 2
    Sutter Bay Medical Foundation
    301 Industrial Rd, San Carlos, CA 94070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 928-1872
  3. 3
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    301 OLD SAN FRANCISCO RD, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 730-4251

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Arrhythmia Screening
Treadmill Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Arrhythmia Screening
Treadmill Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Neonatal Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Juliana Gomez-Arostegui, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962439141
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

