Dr. Juliana Gazallo, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Juliana Gazallo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. 

Dr. Gazallo works at Kaiser Permanente Vandever Medical Offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Hospital Department of Ob Gyn
    Kaiser Hospital Department of Ob Gyn
    4405 Vandever Ave, San Diego, CA 92120

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Juliana Gazallo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427373141
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juliana Gazallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gazallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gazallo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gazallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gazallo works at Kaiser Permanente Vandever Medical Offices in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gazallo’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gazallo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gazallo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gazallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gazallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

