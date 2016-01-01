Dr. Juliana Gazallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gazallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliana Gazallo, MD
Overview
Dr. Juliana Gazallo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Gazallo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Hospital Department of Ob Gyn4405 Vandever Ave, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (800) 290-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gazallo?
About Dr. Juliana Gazallo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1427373141
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gazallo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gazallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gazallo works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gazallo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gazallo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gazallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gazallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.