Overview

Dr. Juliana Fort, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.



Dr. Fort works at UT Southwestern Clinic in Dallas, TX with other offices in Shreveport, LA and Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.