Dr. Juliana Fort, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Juliana Fort, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.

Dr. Fort works at UT Southwestern Clinic in Dallas, TX with other offices in Shreveport, LA and Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-0333
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Children's Health Specialty Center Dallas Campus
    2350 N Stemmons Fwy # F2100, Dallas, TX 75207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 867-6000
    Obvamc
    510 E Stoner Ave, Shreveport, LA 71101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 221-8411
    2909 N Buckner Blvd, Dallas, TX 75228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 502-4190
    Children's Medical Center Plano
    7601 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 303-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
  • Childrens Medical Center Plano

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychiatric Evaluation
Adjustment Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychiatric Evaluation
Adjustment Disorder

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 10, 2021
    Dr. Fort is an very accepting, intelligent, and caring person.
    — Apr 10, 2021
    About Dr. Juliana Fort, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154348746
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Psychiatry, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Geriatric Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juliana Fort, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fort is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fort has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fort accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fort has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fort. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fort.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fort, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fort appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

