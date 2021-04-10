Dr. Juliana Fort, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fort is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliana Fort, MD
Overview
Dr. Juliana Fort, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.
Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-0333MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Children's Health Specialty Center Dallas Campus2350 N Stemmons Fwy # F2100, Dallas, TX 75207 Directions (214) 867-6000
Obvamc510 E Stoner Ave, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 221-8411
- 4 2909 N Buckner Blvd, Dallas, TX 75228 Directions (972) 502-4190
Children's Medical Center Plano7601 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 303-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Childrens Medical Center Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fort is an very accepting, intelligent, and caring person.
About Dr. Juliana Fort, MD
- 36 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Addiction Psychiatry, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Geriatric Psychiatry
