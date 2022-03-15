Dr. Juliana Eng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliana Eng, MD
Dr. Juliana Eng, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Commack, NY.
Dr. Eng works at
Locations
Mskcc Clinical Laboratory At Commack650 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 623-4249
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Can't say enough great things about this Dr. first day we met she sent me to NYC Sloan for surgery, for sure I thought I was not making it out. She diagnosed me with Stage 4 Lung Cancer. Was home in 2 days, she offered me a great non Chemo treatment plan, when that no longer was working the best she got me into a clinical trial. I was diagnosed in January of 2020, it's now March 2022 and I feel good. She has given me more time with my family, She is very caring and is tough straight forward with everything. Absolutely love her.
About Dr. Juliana Eng, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1154596922
Education & Certifications
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eng has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Neuroendocrine Tumors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Eng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.