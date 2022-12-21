Dr. Julian Ungar-Sargon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ungar-Sargon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Ungar-Sargon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julian Ungar-Sargon, MD is a Registered Nurse in Rensselaer, IN. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from The Royal London Hospital Medical College and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.
Dr. Ungar-Sargon works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology and Pain Management123 S Mckinley Ave, Rensselaer, IN 47978 Directions (219) 268-5243Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Neurology and Pain Management255 E 90th Dr, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (765) 263-8233Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Neurology and Pain Management130 Professional Ct, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 446-8888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ungar-Sargon?
grfeat and fast
About Dr. Julian Ungar-Sargon, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 48 years of experience
- English, French, German, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1376642900
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- Maimonides Medical Center
- The Royal London Hospital Medical College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ungar-Sargon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ungar-Sargon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ungar-Sargon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ungar-Sargon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ungar-Sargon works at
Dr. Ungar-Sargon speaks French, German, Hebrew and Spanish.
836 patients have reviewed Dr. Ungar-Sargon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ungar-Sargon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ungar-Sargon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ungar-Sargon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.