Overview

Dr. Julian Ungar-Sargon, MD is a Registered Nurse in Rensselaer, IN. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from The Royal London Hospital Medical College and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.



Dr. Ungar-Sargon works at Neurology and Pain Management in Rensselaer, IN with other offices in Merrillville, IN and Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.