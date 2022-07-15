Dr. Julian Trevino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trevino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Trevino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julian Trevino, MD is a Dermatologist in Dayton, OH. They completed their residency with Wright State University
Dr. Trevino works at
Locations
Washington State University Wsp725 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Dayton, OH 45435 Directions (937) 224-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors I have ever been to. No hurry, answers all the questions I asked. Prescribed the right medicines the first visit. I would tell all my friends if they need skin care, he is the man. Totally satisfied.
About Dr. Julian Trevino, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trevino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trevino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trevino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trevino works at
Dr. Trevino has seen patients for Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trevino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Trevino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trevino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trevino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trevino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.