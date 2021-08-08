Dr. Julian Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Julian Thomas, MD is a Dermatologist in Mountain Brk, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Julian M. Thomas M.d.3940 Montclair Rd Ste 410, Mountain Brk, AL 35213 Directions (205) 879-7066
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Professional & personable, Dr. Thomas explained clearly the procedure ( Mohs surgery) staff was friendly and personable as well. Highly recommended
About Dr. Julian Thomas, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1255320115
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.