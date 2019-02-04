Dr. Julian Sosner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Sosner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julian Sosner, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Pavia, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Sosner works at
Locations
-
1
Ny Neurology Medicine PC305 7th Ave Rm 13C, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 633-1242Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sosner?
I would recommend him to anyone experiencing back pain. He is wonderful
About Dr. Julian Sosner, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Italian and Spanish
- 1356354088
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- St Vincent's Hospital & Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Universita Degli Studi Di Pavia, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sosner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sosner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sosner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sosner works at
Dr. Sosner has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sosner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sosner speaks Hebrew, Italian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.