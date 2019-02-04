Overview

Dr. Julian Sosner, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Pavia, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Sosner works at Integrative Pain Management of NY in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.