Dr. Julian Schink, MD

Oncology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julian Schink, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Dr. Schink works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago
    2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Gynecologic Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Gynecologic Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 30, 2020
    I am going through treatment right now and Dr. Schink is the best doctor I ever had! I have all kind of support I may think about, he is the most competent doctor I ever met. Also, he has an excellent sense of humor (sometimes good laugh heels too). I am so thankful that I found him! God bless him!
    Sep 30, 2020
    About Dr. Julian Schink, MD

    • Oncology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124018528
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julian Schink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schink works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. View the full address on Dr. Schink’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schink. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schink.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

