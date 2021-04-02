Overview

Dr. Julian Sanchez, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Sanchez works at MOFFIT CANCER CENTER in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.