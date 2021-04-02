Dr. Julian Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julian Sanchez, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Locations
Moffit Cancer Center12902 Usf Magnolia Dr Ste 8179 Fl 8, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanchez was able to cure my cancer when other doctors couldn’t help. He is caring, honest and explains everything with patience.
About Dr. Julian Sanchez, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821222480
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanchez speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
