Dr. Julian Pribaz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (6)
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julian Pribaz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MELBOURNE / SCHOOL OF DENTAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Tampa General Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Nipple Reconstruction and Breast Ptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1 Tampa General Cir Rm G208, Tampa, FL 33606 (813) 974-2201
    Tampa General Hospital Cancer Care Tampa
    2 Tampa General Cir Fl 3, Tampa, FL 33606 (813) 974-2201
    Urology of Virginia Pllc
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 (813) 974-2413

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Nipple Reconstruction
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Nipple Reconstruction
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reduction
Burn Injuries
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Repair of Pigmentation Defect
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Third-Degree Burns
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Big Ears
Blepharoplasty
Breast Hypoplasia
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Dentofacial Anomalies
Dermal Filler
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty)
Eyelid Surgery
Facelift
Facial Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Gynecomastia Repair
Labiaplasty
Lip Cancer
Lip, Excision or Resection
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Rhinoseptoplasty
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Spider Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 16, 2022
    Dr. Pribaz is extremely talented and very thoughtful about how he conducts surgery, he has a lot of integrity and really cares a lot about his patients,
    About Dr. Julian Pribaz, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pribaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pribaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pribaz has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Nipple Reconstruction and Breast Ptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pribaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pribaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pribaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pribaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pribaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

