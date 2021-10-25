Dr. Julian Parsons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Parsons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julian Parsons, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Parsons works at
Locations
Parsons Health Co. Inc.61 S Main St Ste 202, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 521-1264
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Parsons for over 10 years and my family too are patients of Dr Parsons as well. Dr.Parsons is one of the best doctors in the state of Connecticut. We have always been completely satisfied with the excellent service provided by the excellent staff of Dr. Parsons office. This is very much the best provider of internal medicine in all of Connecticut. I highly recommend Dr. Parsons.
About Dr. Julian Parsons, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parsons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parsons speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsons.
