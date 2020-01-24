Dr. Julian Paniagua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paniagua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Paniagua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julian Paniagua, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Neonatology Fellowship - 1st of May Hospital
Dr. Paniagua works at
Locations
Cimarron Pediatrics6000 Northern Pass Dr Ste B-2, El Paso, TX 79911 Directions (915) 321-5057Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor hands down ! Always leave his office knowing my kids are in good care :) Love when we get Linda! She makes us feel so comfortable and actually remembers your kids and why they were in before. Never have a problem scheduling appointments , they always make room when I call if I’m concerned for even a sneeze . Love love love this offic and doctor !!
About Dr. Julian Paniagua, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1770779506
Education & Certifications
- Neonatology Fellowship - 1st of May Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center/R.E.Thomason General Hospi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paniagua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paniagua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paniagua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paniagua works at
Dr. Paniagua speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Paniagua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paniagua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paniagua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paniagua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.