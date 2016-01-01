Dr. Julian Nicholas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Nicholas, MD
Overview
Dr. Julian Nicholas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.
Dr. Nicholas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Yuma Gastroenterology LLC1390 W 16TH ST, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 344-4325
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nicholas?
About Dr. Julian Nicholas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1033211685
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicholas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicholas works at
Dr. Nicholas has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nicholas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.