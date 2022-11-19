Dr. Julian Naranjo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naranjo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Naranjo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julian Naranjo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Universidad Libre de Cali and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Broward Location2500 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 211, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 457-0064
Homestead Location925 NE 30th Ter Ste 206, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 268-4044
Larkin Internal Medicine Inc7000 SW 62nd Ave Ste 535, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 268-0610
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a little scared because I always had Dr. Naranjo do my Procedures, But I decided to give Dr Himanshu a change and I'm glad I did, Very professional and understanding, Im glad Dr J. Naranjo has such a great partner...I was early for my appointment and Jesse put me right in the ladie in the back were amazing especially the Dr assistant, I arrived @ 1:12pm and got home by 2:30 Thank you so much.
About Dr. Julian Naranjo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093700015
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Universidad Libre de Cali
- Anesthesiology
