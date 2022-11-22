Dr. Julian Moore, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Moore, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julian Moore, DO is a Dermatologist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
-
1
Hollywood Dermatology/Csmt Spec3850 Hollywood Blvd Ste 301, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 433-0455
-
2
Hollywood Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Specialis601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 313, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 433-0455
-
3
Hollywood Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Specialist1250 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 800, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 456-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Elderplan
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
Dr. Moore is very professional and is very sensitive in caring for you. He is patient, concerned, informative and people friendly.
About Dr. Julian Moore, DO
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780831180
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moore speaks Spanish.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.