Dr. Julian Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Molina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julian Molina, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY JAVERIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Molina works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Molina?
He has been my oncologist for almost five years and he is the most caring and wonderful doctor. Takes the time to explain things and he truly cares about the whole person! Can’t say enough good things about him!!!!
About Dr. Julian Molina, MD
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1013989037
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn|University Tx Med School San Antonio
- PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY JAVERIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Molina using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molina works at
Dr. Molina has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.