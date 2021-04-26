Dr. Julian McIntyre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian McIntyre, MD
Overview
Dr. Julian McIntyre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Locations
Central Alabama Women's Care - South2055 E South Blvd Ste 806, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 747-8920
Central Alabama Women's Care - Bell Road2455 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 747-8970
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was my OB for my first son and I plan to go to him with any other babies I have, would recommend.
About Dr. Julian McIntyre, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1366464216
Education & Certifications
- G W Hubbard Hospital Meharry College
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIntyre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntyre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McIntyre has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Pap Smear Abnormalities and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McIntyre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntyre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntyre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIntyre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIntyre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.