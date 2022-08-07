Overview

Dr. Julian Magadan III, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON and is affiliated with Bothwell Regional Health Center, LMH Health, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Magadan III works at Kansas City Physician Partners The Center for Allergy & Immunology in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.