Dr. Julian Lel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julian Lel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Concord, MA.
Dr. Lel works at
Locations
Emerson Pulmonary Associates131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor Ste 660, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-4238Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was great: sharp, thorough, informed, teacherly, and reassuring.
About Dr. Julian Lel, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1750680427
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lel works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lel.
