Dr. Julian Kuz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julian Kuz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
-
1
Orthopedic Associates of Michigan1111 Leffingwell Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 459-7101
-
2
Walker Surgical Center LLC3300 WALKER VW NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 Directions (616) 588-6561
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
he has done multiple surgeries on my wrist and hand with great success. He is the best.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1265424196
- University Of Minnesota
- Grand Rapids Orth Surg Res Prog
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Kuz has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuz.
