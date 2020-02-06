Overview

Dr. Julian Klapowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Klapowitz works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Pulmonary Medicine at East 85th Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

