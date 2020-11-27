Dr. Julian Hill Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Hill Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Julian Hill Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services and North Mississippi Medical Center-west Point.
Dr. Hill Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Mississippi Medical Center Hematology961 S GLOSTER ST, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-4550
-
2
North Mississippi Hematology & Oncology Associates1205 HIGHWAY 182 W, Starkville, MS 39759 Directions (662) 320-8545
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
- North Mississippi Medical Center-west Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill Jr?
Quietly compassionate and totally commited. His staff have been with him for years and admire his support and tenacity. He sometimes seems preoccupied and you may think he is not listening and then he will surprise you with a clear and perceptive analsis of the patient concerns, diagnosis and protocols. I am sorry that current medical practices do not allow doctors to get to know patients as well as they once did because I think that was one of Dr. Hill's greztest stremgths. Though a serious and focused physician he has a knack for developinf hope, perspective and trust.
About Dr. Julian Hill Jr, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1598762247
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill Jr works at
Dr. Hill Jr has seen patients for Anemia, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.