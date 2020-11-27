Overview

Dr. Julian Hill Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services and North Mississippi Medical Center-west Point.



Dr. Hill Jr works at NORTH MISSISSIPPI MEDICAL CENTER HEMATOLOGY in Tupelo, MS with other offices in Starkville, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.