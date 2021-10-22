Overview

Dr. Julian Gonzalez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with U Tx Sch Med-Meml Sw



Dr. Gonzalez works at Gonzalez Family & Occupatnl Med in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.