Overview

Dr. Julian Gomez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Gomez works at Dr. Julian Gomez III, MD in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.