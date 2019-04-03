Overview

Dr. Julian Dixon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Weiss Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dixon works at Michigan Avenue ENT in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.