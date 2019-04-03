Dr. Julian Dixon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Dixon, MD
Overview
Dr. Julian Dixon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Michigan Ave. Ent. PC180 N Michigan Ave Ste 1610, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (312) 229-9000
The Facial Aesthetics Center of Excellence, Pc.4646 N Marine Dr # 6001, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 564-5797
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor!! I did not feel rushed at my appointment like other doctors offices are. Dr Dixon listened to my issue and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Julian Dixon, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568628337
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Northwestern University School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dixon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dixon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dixon has seen patients for Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dixon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dixon speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixon.
