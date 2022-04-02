Dr. Julian Bragg II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bragg II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Bragg II, MD
Overview
Dr. Julian Bragg II, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Locations
Midtown Neurology PC285 Boulevard NE Ste 610, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 653-0039
Glenwood Regional Medical Center503 McMillan Rd, West Monroe, LA 71291 Directions (318) 329-4200
Piedmont Hospital1968 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I will personally recommend Dr. J. Bragg. For many reasons: Passionate about helping me. He tries from all angles. Continually studying research on my disease. Communicates well from a Doctor to Patient perspective. He remembers me each visit. Always polite. Great listener. He has an exceptional education. Spends time with you yet he is always on schedule. His right hand lady, Ms. Deborah goes above & beyond to help me & the Doc. The staff at Midtown Neurology is honestly the best staff I’ve ever experienced at any type of Dr office. Dr. Bragg communicates very effectively and efficiently on Healow (patient portal). I’ve seen many Neurological Doctors over the past 5 years. I plan on staying & following Dr. Bragg as his patient for a lifetime.
About Dr. Julian Bragg II, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1164606018
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bragg II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bragg II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bragg II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bragg II has seen patients for Vertigo, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bragg II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bragg II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bragg II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bragg II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bragg II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.