Dr. Julian Bailes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julian Bailes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Locations
Evanston Hospital2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2000
NorthShore University HealthSystem15 Tower Ct Ste 300, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 570-1440
Dr Richard Munson Enh Neurology1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-1440
Northshore Univ Healthsystem Faculty Practice Asso680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 924, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 475-5646MondayClosedTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Bailes’ expertise and skill is exactly what one needs when dealing with the serious nature of neurosurgery. His confident and reassuring approach with my health concern puts me at ease. He performed brain surgery on me 4 years ago, I just knew I was in the right hands, and me walking and talking after it, is all the proof one needs. Kate his nurse, is the most timely to respond to email or phone concerns. Overall enuine quality & exemplary care team from start to finish.
About Dr. Julian Bailes, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225138001
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurologial Institute
- Nw Meml Hosp
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Bailes has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Meningiomas and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
