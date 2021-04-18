Dr. Julian Arroyo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arroyo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Arroyo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julian Arroyo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Arroyo works at
Locations
-
1
Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Lakewood7308 Bridgeport Way W Ste 201, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 582-7257
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arroyo?
Knowledgeable and personable. Thorough history and exam.
About Dr. Julian Arroyo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1114921707
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presby Med Ctr
- Creighton-Nebr Hlth Fdn
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arroyo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arroyo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arroyo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arroyo works at
Dr. Arroyo has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arroyo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Arroyo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arroyo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arroyo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arroyo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.