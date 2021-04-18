Overview

Dr. Julian Arroyo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Arroyo works at Puget Sound Orthopaedics in Lakewood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.